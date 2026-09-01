Maharashtra Scraps Hindi Language Exam Requirement For Government Employees After Review | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to discontinue the Hindi language examination conducted through the Directorate of Languages for government employees, according to a government resolution issued by the Marathi Language Department.

The decision follows a review of the administrative requirement for the examination in the present-day functioning of the state government.

Exam Conducted Since Pre-Statehood Period

According to the government resolution, the Hindi language examination that was earlier conducted through the Maharashtra Rashtrabhasha Sabha Mandal and subsequently through the Directorate of Languages has now been cancelled.

The resolution traces the requirement for Hindi examinations to the period before the establishment of Maharashtra. At the time, Hindi language examinations were made compulsory for government employees for official purposes. However, after the formation of Maharashtra, Marathi came to be used for government work in the state.

Marathi Became Official Work Language

The government noted that the nature of official work has changed over the years and that Hindi is not uniformly required for government functioning. It also pointed to the increasing use of English in correspondence between the Centre and states as well as in inter-state communication.

Earlier government decisions to be affected

The latest decision will also apply to the government decisions, circulars, orders and other official instructions issued in connection with the Hindi language examination.

The government resolution states that the examination is being discontinued with effect from May 9, 2026.

The move effectively removes the requirement of the Hindi language examination administered through the Directorate of Languages for Maharashtra government employees.

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