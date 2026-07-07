Maharashtra Schools Directed To Free Up BLO Teachers For Electoral Roll Revision Without Hitting Academics | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra School Education Department has directed all schools across the state to ensure that teachers appointed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls are given sufficient time to carry out election-related duties without disrupting the academic schedule.

Timetable Rejig Mandated

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education instructed school authorities to reorganise teaching timetables and administrative responsibilities so that teachers assigned as BLOs can effectively perform their election duties within the prescribed timeframe.

The directive comes in response to the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision of Assembly electoral rolls, a large-scale exercise being undertaken after nearly 24 years to update and verify voter records. The department noted that the role of BLOs is crucial for completing the revision process within the stipulated schedule.

Morning Sessions Adjusted

Schools have been asked to adjust class schedules, including arranging teaching periods in the morning sessions wherever feasible until July 30, so that teachers can complete their academic responsibilities and devote the remaining time to BLO work.

The circular also states that teachers who have not been assigned BLO duties should extend academic and administrative support to colleagues engaged in the electoral revision exercise. School heads have been instructed to plan internal work in a manner that prevents additional workload on teachers serving as BLOs.

Strict Compliance Ordered

Education authorities at the divisional, district and municipal levels have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions and submit consolidated implementation reports to the Directorate within the prescribed timeframe.

The order has been issued by Dr. Mahesh Madhukar Palkar, Director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Maharashtra. It has been circulated to education officers, district collectors, municipal education authorities and other concerned officials across the state for immediate implementation.

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