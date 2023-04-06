 Maharashtra: Result of Pvt schools lottery ticket for RTE admissions 2023 declared
Maharashtra: Result of Pvt schools lottery ticket for RTE admissions 2023 declared

Those selected candidates Parents will receive the messages for admission on their registered mobile numbers on April 12, 3 pm onwards. Parents can confirm their child' admission between April 13 to April 30.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Result of RTE admissions lottery ticket 2023 for Pvt schools declared | File Photo (Representational pic)

Mumbai: The Result for lottery process to allot 25% seats in private schools to marginalised students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act was declared yesterday, April 5.

Those selected candidates Parents will receive the messages for admission on their registered mobile numbers on April 12, 3 pm onwards. Parents can confirm their child' admission between April 13 to April 30.

Under RTE Act, 25% of Class 1 and Pre-primary seats in private non-minority schools are reserved for children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections. These students get education free of cost, while the government reimburses their tuition fees to schools.

This year, the state received over 3.64 lakh applications for 1 lakh seats in 8,827 schools across the state. The number of applications in Mumbai is 18,207, more than twice the 6,569 seats available in 337 schools.

This academic year, the Maharashtra state has also included the children whose one or both parents died due to Covid-19 between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2022 among the beneficiaries of RTE quota.

