Maharashtra Recruitment Exams May Get Five-Year Fixed Framework As Panel Reviews Syllabus, Results And Appointment Delays | AI

Mumbai: A high-level committee reviewing Maharashtra’s recruitment exams is considering a standard procedure that would remain in place for five years, following complaints from candidates about frequent changes to exam patterns and delays in results and appointments.

Committee Reviews Candidate Concerns Across Maharashtra

Committee chair V. Radha, additional chief secretary of the General Administration Department, said on Tuesday that the panel would study proposals for fixed timelines covering examinations, results and appointments. It would also examine question paper quality, transparency in evaluation and the capacity of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) before submitting its recommendations to the state government.

The committee met around 200 candidates from the Konkan division at the Mumbai Suburban Collector’s office. It has previously held consultations in Pune, Nagpur, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Radha said it had heard from about 1,700 candidates in person and received roughly 30,000 emails, whose suggestions still need to be examined.

Focus On Question Paper Quality And Evaluation Process

A recurring demand was for the syllabus, exam format and question paper pattern to remain stable for five years. Candidates differed, however, on whether exams should use descriptive or objective questions. Radha said preferences varied across regions and the committee would study the issue before making a recommendation.

Candidates also sought stronger checks on questions and answer keys, citing the risk of errors and later revisions affecting their scores. They called for consistent eligibility rules, age limits and question paper standards for comparable posts across departments.

MPSC Capacity Under Review

The panel will examine whether departments can report vacancies in time for MPSC to publish a reliable exam calendar. It will also look at delays in document verification and appointments, as well as a uniform process for candidates who give up a post so that those on waiting lists can be considered.

Other proposals include a one-time registration system, links to digital document storage, a dedicated grievance mechanism and standards for exam centres. The committee will study how differences in question difficulty should be handled when an exam is conducted in multiple batches.

Radha said MPSC’s staffing, technology and internal processes would need attention, particularly if descriptive exams were adopted and large numbers of answer sheets had to be evaluated. She said a separate special investigation team was examining previous paper leak cases; the committee’s remit was to recommend safeguards for future exams.

The panel aims to complete its study and submit a report within three months, after consulting candidates and other stakeholders.

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