Maharashtra: Over 10 Lakh Applications For 4,600 Talathi Posts, Including Engineers, PhD Holders, MBAs

Over 10 Lakh Applications For 4,600 Talathi Posts, Including Engineers, PhD Holders, MBAs

PUNE: More than 10 lakh job-seekers, including MBAs, engineers and PhD holders, have applied for 4,600 posts of ‘talathi’ in Maharashtra, a senior official from the land records department said on Wednesday.

A talathi is a revenue department official whose job is to maintain village accounts relating to the demand and collection of land revenue, record of rights and other village forms prescribed by the government and inspect crops and boundary marks and prepare agricultural statistics. Talathis are Class C employees who receive monthly salaries in the pay scale of Rs 25,500-Rs 81,100.

Anand Rayate, coordinator of state examinations and additional director of land records, said that 10.53 lakh applications have been received for 4,600 vacancies for talathis.

“The exam will take place at various centres in the districts across the state between August 17 and September 14 in three shifts daily,” he said.

Though any graduate can apply for the job, Rayate said, applications have been received from candidates with qualifications like MBA, PhD, BAMS, BHMS, and engineering. According to the government notification, the exam will be conducted in three 2-hour slots a day – 9 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.