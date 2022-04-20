Maharashtra Open School Result released, know how to download at msos.ac.in

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Open Schooling (MSBOS) announced the Maharashtra Open School Result 2022 today, April 20. Candidates can see their results at msbos.mh-ssc.ac.in or msos.ac.in, MSBOS' official website.

Maharashtra Open School Exams 2022 was held between December 30, 2021, and January 8, 2022. The exams for class 5 and 8 were held in Pune, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Konkan, Mumbai, and Amravati, which are all part of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Here's how to check the Maharashtra Open School Result

1. Visit the MSBOS's official website at www.msos.ac.in.

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter your seat number and mobile number.

4. Result will be displayed.

Click here to check the result

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:03 PM IST