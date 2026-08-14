Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Extended Till August 15; CAP Round 1 Allotment On August 25

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for the centralised admission process for MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2026-27. Candidates who qualified for NEET UG 2026 can now register until August 15, 2026, up to 8:00 PM.

The registration process, which began on August 6, was earlier scheduled to close on August 12. The extension comes after the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) extended its schedule for admissions to All India Quota seats.

According to the CET Cell, 33,949 students have registered for Maharashtra's centralised admission process so far. Candidates who are yet to apply should complete registration within the revised deadline.

The CET Cell has also revised the schedule for CAP Round 1. The first seat allotment list will now be published on August 25, 2026.

Direct link to check the official notice

Direct link to apply

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised important dates

Candidates can check the updated schedule below:

Online registration: August 6 to August 15, 2026, up to 8:00 PM

Registration fee payment: August 6 to August 15, 2026, up to 10:00 PM

Uploading scanned documents: August 6 to August 15, 2026, up to 11:59 PM

Online document verification: August 7 to August 17, 2026

Provisional merit list: August 18, 2026

Final merit list: August 21, 2026

Online preference filling: August 22 to August 24, 2026, up to 5:30 PM

First seat allotment list: August 25, 2026

Candidates should note that completing the registration alone will not be sufficient. The application fee must be successfully paid, and all required documents must be uploaded within the specified deadlines.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Steps to apply

Eligible candidates can get done with the entire registration procedure via the official website of CET Cell as follows:

Step 1: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the registration link for Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 counselling.

Step 3: Provide all the required information such as date of birth, email ID, mobile number, NEET roll number, and NEET application number.

Step 4: Get verified by providing the one-time password that would be received by SMS and email on the registered mobile number and email ID.

Step 5: Login and provide all the required personal, educational, and NEET-related information.

Step 6: Select colleges and courses as per the preference list.

Step 7: Upload colour-scanned copies of all the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Pay the registration fee using any of the available payment methods, credit/debit card, or net banking.

Step 9: Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page.

Direct link to apply

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Required documents

Candidates should keep the required documents ready before completing the registration process. These include:

NEET UG 2026 admit card

NEET UG 2026 application form or confirmation page

NEET UG 2026 result/scorecard

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 pass certificate

Nationality certificate issued by the District Magistrate, valid Indian passport, or Class 10/Class 12 School Leaving Certificate

Maharashtra domicile certificate

Aadhaar Card

Caste certificate, wherever applicable

Caste validity certificate, wherever applicable

Maharashtra domicile certificate of the defence person, wherever applicable

The CET Cell has specifically instructed candidates to upload colour-scanned copies of all original documents required for their application. Candidates who fail to upload the required documents will not be considered for the admission process under the category they have claimed.

Candidates are therefore advised to keep their documents ready and complete the upload process before the deadline.

For candidates from reserved categories, the applicable caste, caste validity, and Non-Creamy Layer certificates must be submitted as prescribed. EWS candidates are required to produce an EWS certificate valid for the 2026-27 academic year.

Candidates with disabilities must submit the disability eligibility certificate issued by the Medical Board.

For OBC and SEBC candidates, the deadline for submitting the caste validity certificate has been extended to six months from the date of registration for the centralised admission process.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: CET Cell to conduct institutional round online

The CET Cell has also introduced a change in the way certain seats will be filled this year. Seats remaining after the CAP process, including institutional quota seats, will be filled through an online process conducted by the CET Cell. Previously, such seats were filled at the institute level.