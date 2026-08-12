Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: CAP Round 1 Registration Closes Today For MBBS, BDS At cetcell.mahacet.org; Last Chance To Apply

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced that the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026 online registration process for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programs will close today. The final opportunity to apply thru the official admission site is for qualified candidates who passed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026.
According to the official declaration, admissions to government, government-aided, municipal corporation, private unaided, and other registered medical and dental institutes in Maharashtra would only be based on NEET UG 2026 merit.
The CET Cell states that candidates seeking admission under the state quota must register individually with the State Competent Authority, regardless of whether they have registered for the All-India Quota counselling.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1: Important Dates
Online registration: August 6 to 12, 2026, up to 11:59 pm
Registration fee payment: August 6 to 13, 2026, up to 11:59 pm
Document uploading: August 6 to 13, 2026, up to 11:59 pm
Online document verification: August 7 to 14, 2026
Registered candidates list: August 15, 2026
Provisional merit list: August 15, 2026
Grievance submission: August 16 to 17, 2026
Final merit list: August 18, 2026
Seat matrix publication: August 18, 2026
Choice filling: August 19 to 22, 2026, up to 5:30 pm
CAP Round 1 result: August 23, 2026
Reporting to allotted colleges: August 24 to 28, 2026, up to 5:30 pm
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1: Refgistration fees
MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS and BHMS
State Quota seats: ₹1,000
Institute Quota seats: ₹5,000
Both State and Institute Quota seats: ₹6,000
BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and B(P&O)
State Quota seats: ₹1,000
Institute Quota seats: ₹1,000
Both quotas: The provided fee details do not specify a separate combined fee.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1: Steps to register
Step 1: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2: Choose "Registration."
Step 3: Candidates must provide details such as their date of birth, email address, mobile number, NEET roll number, and NEET application number.
Step 4: The OTP will be sent to the mobile number and email address.
Step 5: After registration, candidates must log in and enter all required information.
Step 6: Colleges and courses must be selected in the order of preference.
Step 7: When uploading scanned documents, guidelines must be adhered to.
Step 8: You must use a credit card, debit card, or net banking to pay the Maharashtra NEET UG registration fee.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Documents Required
NEET-Related Documents
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
NEET UG 2026 application form or confirmation page
NEET UG 2026 result/scorecard
Academic Documents
Class 10 marksheet
Class 12 pass certificate
Nationality certificate issued by the District Magistrate, or a valid Indian passport, or Class 10/Class 12 School Leaving Certificate
Maharashtra domicile certificate
Aadhaar Card
Caste certificate, if applicable
Caste validity certificate, if applicable
Maharashtra domicile certificate of the Defence person, if applicable to the candidate's category.