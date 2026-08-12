Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: CAP Round 1 Registration Closes Today For MBBS, BDS At cetcell.mahacet.org; Last Chance To Apply

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced that the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026 online registration process for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programs will close today. The final opportunity to apply thru the official admission site is for qualified candidates who passed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026.

According to the official declaration, admissions to government, government-aided, municipal corporation, private unaided, and other registered medical and dental institutes in Maharashtra would only be based on NEET UG 2026 merit.

The CET Cell states that candidates seeking admission under the state quota must register individually with the State Competent Authority, regardless of whether they have registered for the All-India Quota counselling.

Direct link to apply

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1: Important Dates

Online registration: August 6 to 12, 2026, up to 11:59 pm

Registration fee payment: August 6 to 13, 2026, up to 11:59 pm

Document uploading: August 6 to 13, 2026, up to 11:59 pm

Online document verification: August 7 to 14, 2026

Registered candidates list: August 15, 2026

Provisional merit list: August 15, 2026

Grievance submission: August 16 to 17, 2026

Final merit list: August 18, 2026

Seat matrix publication: August 18, 2026

Choice filling: August 19 to 22, 2026, up to 5:30 pm

CAP Round 1 result: August 23, 2026

Reporting to allotted colleges: August 24 to 28, 2026, up to 5:30 pm

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1: Refgistration fees

MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS and BHMS

State Quota seats: ₹1,000

Institute Quota seats: ₹5,000

Both State and Institute Quota seats: ₹6,000

BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and B(P&O)

State Quota seats: ₹1,000

Institute Quota seats: ₹1,000

Both quotas: The provided fee details do not specify a separate combined fee.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1: Steps to register

Step 1: Go to cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Choose "Registration."

Step 3: Candidates must provide details such as their date of birth, email address, mobile number, NEET roll number, and NEET application number.

Step 4: The OTP will be sent to the mobile number and email address.

Step 5: After registration, candidates must log in and enter all required information.

Step 6: Colleges and courses must be selected in the order of preference.

Step 7: When uploading scanned documents, guidelines must be adhered to.

Step 8: You must use a credit card, debit card, or net banking to pay the Maharashtra NEET UG registration fee.

Direct link to apply

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Documents Required

NEET-Related Documents

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

NEET UG 2026 application form or confirmation page

NEET UG 2026 result/scorecard

Academic Documents

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 pass certificate

Nationality certificate issued by the District Magistrate, or a valid Indian passport, or Class 10/Class 12 School Leaving Certificate

Maharashtra domicile certificate

Aadhaar Card

Caste certificate, if applicable

Caste validity certificate, if applicable

Maharashtra domicile certificate of the Defence person, if applicable to the candidate's category.