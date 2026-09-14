Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Selection List Out At medical2026.mahacet.org; Reporting Begins, Check Admission Steps |

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the CAP Round 2 Selection List for Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 counselling. Candidates who participated in the second round can check their seat allotment through the official counselling portal, medical2026.mahacet.org.

Physical reporting and document verification for candidates allotted seats in Round 2 have also begun. Candidates are required to report to their allotted colleges with the necessary original documents to complete the admission process.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Reporting Dates

According to the counselling schedule, the process of round two reportage and document verification will be held from 13th September to 18th September, 2026.

Those candidates who have been allotted seats should get their admission formalities done before the stipulated deadline. These formalities include reporting to the allotted institute and verifying the documents along with the payment of the respective admission fees.

The Status Retention Form is to be submitted at the allotted college by the candidate.

Maharashtra NEET UG Round 2 Admission Process

Students who have been allotted a seat under CAP Round 2 may get admitted through the following process:

Step 1: Visit the official portal for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling at medical2026.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Get the allotment letter of Round 2.

Step 3: Go physically to the allotted college during the stipulated reporting time.

Step 4: Bring all the necessary original documents.

Step 5: Get the documents verified at the allotted institution.

Step 6: Make payment of the admission fees as prescribed.

Step 7: Get the Status Retention Form filled at the college, if any.

Documents Required For Admission

Candidates must bring their originals at the allotted college for verification. This includes the NEET UG admit card, NEET scorecard, domicile certificate, and category certificate, as applicable.

Students must look into the counseling guidelines and also the eligibility criteria of the allotted college before reporting there.

Status Retention Form: Important Notice

The candidates are advised to make proper considerations before filling up the Status Retention Form.

Upon submitting the Status Retention Form, the candidate will no longer be eligible to take part in the forthcoming rounds of Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Counselling.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling is held for admissions into MBBS, BDS and health science courses through the state counseling process in Maharashtra.