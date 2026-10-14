Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Counselling: First Stray Vacancy Round Result On October 17; Check Schedule, Eligibility | AI

Mumbai: According to the schedule released on October 13, information on vacant seats will be published on October 14, while the allotment result for the first stray vacancy round will be declared on October 17. Candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges with original documents and the required fee by 5.30 pm on October 20.

Vacant Medical Seats To Be Filled

The stray vacancy rounds will be conducted to fill seats remaining vacant in government, municipal, government-aided, private unaided and minority medical and dental colleges after the third round of centralised admissions.

The CET Cell said candidates must fill fresh preferences for the stray vacancy round, as choices submitted during the third round will no longer be valid. The deadline for submitting preferences is 11.59 pm on October 16.

NEET-UG Eligibility Criteria Explained

Candidates who qualified for NEET-UG 2026, registered for the state admission process and had previously filled preferences but were not allotted a seat up to the third round will be eligible, subject to the conditions specified in the admission information brochure.

No fresh registration facility will be available for the online stray vacancy rounds. Candidates have been advised to enter preferences carefully, as accepting an allotted seat is mandatory under the stated rules.

Certain Candidates Declared Ineligible

Candidates who secured admission in the first or second round of state counselling and continued to hold a seat up to the third round, those allotted a seat in the third round, and candidates holding seats through the third round of All India Quota counselling will not be eligible. Candidates allotted a seat in the first online stray vacancy round will also be ineligible for subsequent stray vacancy rounds. Those allotted seats through the All India Quota stray vacancy round will likewise be ineligible.

The CET Cell said candidates can cancel an allotted seat without a penalty until 5.30 pm on October 20. Cancellations after the deadline will be governed by the relevant provisions of the admission information brochure.

The schedules for the second and third online stray vacancy rounds, along with further updates, will be published on the CET Cell's official website.

The CET Cell said 8,001 candidates secured admission in the first round and 9,265 in the second, taking the combined total to 17,266. A further 11,340 candidates were offered admission in the third round, which was scheduled to conclude on October 14.

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