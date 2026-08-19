Maharashtra NEET Provisional Merit List 2026 Released At medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login; Candidates Can Submit Grievances Until August 20

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional merit list for NEET UG 2026 counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who registered for the state counselling process can check their merit status on the official website.

The grievance window against the Maharashtra NEET UG provisional merit list 2026 starts today, August 19, and will remain open until August 20, 2026, up to 5 PM. Candidates can raise objections only regarding their own details published in the provisional merit list.

Along with the merit list, the CET cell has published the Registered Candidate list for MBBS/BDS courses (Group A) and the list of rejected candidates on the official website.

Direct Link To check the provisional merit list

Direct Link To check grievance window notice

Direct Link To check Registered candidates list

Direct Link To check Rejected candidates list

Maharashtra NEET Merit List 2026: How to Access Provisional Merit List

Candidates can access the Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2026 online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra NEET UG counselling website at

medical2026.mahacet.org/NEET-UG-2026/login.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Maharashtra NEET merit list.

Step 3: Open and download the provisional merit list PDF.

Step 4: Use the search option to find your name, application number or NEET details.

Step 5: Verify your category and other information mentioned in the list.

Step 6: Download and save the merit list for future reference.

Maharashtra NEET Merit List 2026: Grievance Window

Candidates must carefully verify their name, category, gender, marks, NEET UG details and other relevant information mentioned in the provisional merit list. If candidates find any discrepancy, they can raise a grievance through their candidate login. Grievances sent through email will not be considered.

The grievance link will be available in the candidate login. Candidates can submit a grievance only once, but they can raise objections regarding multiple fields in the same submission, such as gender, category or specified reservation.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Grievance Dates

Provisional Merit List: August 19, 2026

Grievance Window Opens: August 19, 2026

Last Date To Raise Grievance: August 20, 2026

Grievance Submission Deadline: 5 PM on August 20

Maharashtra NEET Merit List 2026: Documents Required

Candidates who want corrections in the details provided during registration are required to upload the documentary evidence for the same. Different areas require separate supporting documents for changes. If applicable, multiple documents can be uploaded.

Candidates are hereby informed that the submission of documents does not guarantee the acceptance of the requested change. The documents will be checked and then the claim will be processed.

Candidates who wish to change their category from OPEN to reserved, specified reservation, or minority category may file a grievance along with the necessary documents as specified in the NEET UG 2026 Information Brochure.

Candidates who wish to withdraw an existing claim must submit an undertaking on plain paper and upload it as a supporting document. Candidates who wish to withdraw an existing claim must submit an undertaking on plain paper and upload it as a supporting document.

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2026: Important Instructions

Candidates must carefully check all details before submitting their grievance. Once submitted, a grievance cannot be edited, and no additional claim can be added or removed.

The CET Cell has also clarified that no correction will be permitted in the final merit list after its publication. The final merit list will be used for CAP Round 1 and CAP Round 2 of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2026.