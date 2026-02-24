Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Announced At cetcell.mahacet.org; Report To College By February 26

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: The NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allocation results for admission to MD, MS, and diploma programs have been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET Cell) on their official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra NEET PG stray vacancy allotment has 3,402 candidates in total.

According to the State CET Cell's 2025 Information Brochure, the chosen candidates must physically report to college from February 24 to February 26 at 5:30 p.m., according to the seat allocation results.

The completed status retention form must be submitted in person by February 26, 2026, at 5:30PM. Candidates must pay the fees and deposit all necessary paperwork after physically arriving at the college.

Applicants should be aware that only seats authorized by MCI/NMC and associated with MUHS, Nashik, or the relevant university will be assigned. Candidates who have already joined or been assigned seats through AI, DNB, or the Deemed Quota up until the Third Round and Stray Vacancy Round of AIQ Counseling are not eligible for state counseling.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates of the Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling:

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: How to Download Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Allotment Result

Visit the State CET Cell's official website at cetcell.net.in or mahacet.org.

Navigate to the NEET PG 2025 section on the homepage.

The "Stray Round Allotment Result 2025" link should be clicked.

The PDF for the allocation will appear on the screen.

Verify your name, category, course, and assigned college.

Save the PDF file for later use after downloading it.

For the physical reporting procedure, take a printout.