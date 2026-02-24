 Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Announced At cetcell.mahacet.org; Report To College By February 26
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Announced At cetcell.mahacet.org; Report To College By February 26

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Announced At cetcell.mahacet.org; Report To College By February 26

The NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allocation results for admission to MD, MS, and diploma programs have been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET Cell) on their official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra NEET PG stray vacancy allotment has 3,402 candidates in total as per the notification list released.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
article-image

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: The NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allocation results for admission to MD, MS, and diploma programs have been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET Cell) on their official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra NEET PG stray vacancy allotment has 3,402 candidates in total.

According to the State CET Cell's 2025 Information Brochure, the chosen candidates must physically report to college from February 24 to February 26 at 5:30 p.m., according to the seat allocation results.

The completed status retention form must be submitted in person by February 26, 2026, at 5:30PM. Candidates must pay the fees and deposit all necessary paperwork after physically arriving at the college.

Applicants should be aware that only seats authorized by MCI/NMC and associated with MUHS, Nashik, or the relevant university will be assigned. Candidates who have already joined or been assigned seats through AI, DNB, or the Deemed Quota up until the Third Round and Stray Vacancy Round of AIQ Counseling are not eligible for state counseling.

FPJ Shorts
Tata Steel To Pour ₹3,200 Crore In Ludhiana Plant Project, Generating 2,500 Jobs & Eco-Friendly Steel Production
Tata Steel To Pour ₹3,200 Crore In Ludhiana Plant Project, Generating 2,500 Jobs & Eco-Friendly Steel Production
JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Exam From April 2 To 9
JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Exam From April 2 To 9
Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Announced At cetcell.mahacet.org; Report To College By February 26
Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Announced At cetcell.mahacet.org; Report To College By February 26
SpiceJet Plane Carrying 150 Passengers To Leh Suffers Engine Snag Mid-Air; Returns To Delhi
SpiceJet Plane Carrying 150 Passengers To Leh Suffers Engine Snag Mid-Air; Returns To Delhi

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates of the Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Counselling:

Selected candidates must report physically from 24 February 2026 to 26 February 2026 up to 5:30 PM.

The last date to submit the Status Retention Form is 26 February 2026 up to 5:30 PM.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025: How to Download Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Stray Round Allotment Result

Visit the State CET Cell's official website at cetcell.net.in or mahacet.org.

Navigate to the NEET PG 2025 section on the homepage.Navigate to the NEET PG 2025 section on the homepage.

The "Stray Round Allotment Result 2025" link should be clicked.

The PDF for the allocation will appear on the screen.The PDF for the allocation will appear on the screen.

Verify your name, category, course, and assigned college.

Save the PDF file for later use after downloading it.

For the physical reporting procedure, take a printout.

Direct Link To Check 

Follow us on