Maharashtra MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 Declared At result.msbte.ac.in; Here's How To Check Your Scorecard

Maharashtra MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: The Summer Diploma Result 2026 was released today, June 18, by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE). Through the official website, students who took the tests can now view their scorecards.

By going to the official MSBTE webpage, candidates who took the Summer 2026 exams in engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and other technical programs can see their results.

Direct link to check the result

Maharashtra MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can use these procedures to view their results:

Step 1: Go to msbte.org or msbte.ac.in, the official MSBTE website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Summer 2026 Diploma Results" option.

Step 3: Fill up the necessary field with your Enrolment Number or Seat Number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will show your MSBTE Diploma Result 2026.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and print it out for your records.

Maharashtra MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

The scorecard will contain important information related to the candidate's examination performance and personal details. These include the candidate's name, enrollment number, seat number, course name and semester, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks secured, grade or result status, passing status, and details of the examination session. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the scorecard and contact the concerned authorities in case of any discrepancy.

Maharashtra MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: What's next?

Candidates who successfully complete their diploma programme and wish to pursue further studies must participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

CAP admission process and guidelines

Online Registration: Register through the official admissions portal.

Document Verification: Submit and verify all required academic and personal documents.

Choice Filling: Select preferred colleges and courses during the counselling process.

Seat Allotment: Seats will be allotted based on merit, preferences and availability.

Admission Confirmation: Complete the admission formalities at the allotted institute.

Important Guidelines for Students

Keep all academic documents and certificates ready for the admission process.

Regularly check official admission websites for the latest counselling and CAP updates.

Download and preserve multiple copies of the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 scorecard.

Retain copies of the scorecard for future higher education admissions and job applications.

Keep your enrolment number and seat number handy to access result-related updates and notifications.