Maharashtra MPSC 2024 Interview Schedule OUT; Check Here | File Photo

The schedule for phase 4 State Services interviews has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Interviews will be conducted in two sessions on September 18, 19, 20, and 24 at 8.30 and 10.30 a.m. By visiting the official website, mpsc.gov.in, candidates can verify the time and date slots that correspond to them. The recruitment campaign intends to staff the State Government's 303 open positions.

The MPSC Office, Trishul Gold Field Building, Plot No. 34, Opp. Sarovar Vihar, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai 400614, is where the interview procedure will take place.

How to check?

-Go to the official mpsc.gov.in website.

-Select the tab for the most recent update.

-Select the notification about the time of the interview.

-Roll to find your time slot, then save the schedule.

-Print it off for future use.

Read Also Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Interacts With MPSC Aspirants In Pune

MPSC Admit card 2024

The only place to download the MPSC Prelims Hall Tickets is from the commission's official website. The people won't receive paper copies of these hall passes. When they head to the examination hall, applicants are encouraged to bring a printout of their hall pass, an original identity document, a photocopy, and recent passport-size photos.



Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to take the exam or enter the examination hall. Before the exam, candidates must download the MPSC Civil Services Prelims Hall Ticket and double-check all the information stated on it. Name, roll number, birthdate, gender, category, exam location, and other crucial instructions are all included in this information.

MPSC 2024



The Maharashtra Public Service Commission administers the MPSC State Services exams every year. The Maharashtra State Government's administrative branches hire Group A and Group B officers through the State Service Exam, popularly known as the MPSC Rajyaseva Exam.