Maharashtra: More senior residency seats for doctors across the state

MABRD meets with medical education authorities in Maharashtra |

Mumbai: In a relief for senior resident doctors in Maharashtra, 1432 seats could soon be approved by the Medical Education department for them which can increase their chances of becoming assistant professors in medical colleges, something that was hampered due to limited senior residency posts in medical institutions.

Maharashtra Association of Bonded Resident Doctors (MABRD) had a meeting with Medical Education Secretary Dr. Ashwini Joshi Joint Secretary Dr. Shivaji Patankar and Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Director Dr. Mhaisekar regarding the pending issues of bonded resident doctors, during which the authorities promised the resident doctors that all tutor posts will be abolished after the approval of new seats.

A senior resident, who is doing their her/his residency in the concerned department after obtaining a medical postgraduate degree (MD/MS/DNB), is eligible for the post of assistant professor after a year of securing the residency. “Today we had a very fruitful meeting with all the higher authorities and we hope that all the MD/MS pass-out candidates will be given Senior Resident posts so that it makes them eligible for the post of Assistant Professor,” said MABRD President, Dr. Pranav Jadhav.

MABRD also raised concerns about the disparity in payment of resident doctors across Maharashtra and India, as doctors from bigger cities are getting more in remuneration compared to smaller cities and districts. The association has asked for the implementation of a One Post, One Payment mechanism to the authorities, which can enable parity in salaries for resident doctors.

The resident doctors, who spend their days in the medical colleges 24x7, have also requested accommodation facilities for government and private medical colleges which they claim have been lacking across the state.