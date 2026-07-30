Maharashtra Minorities Commission Urges UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Protect Jauhar University, Safeguard Students | File/PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Minorities Commission has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not to demolish or shut down Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, stressing that any action should protect the academic interests of thousands of students enrolled at the institution.

In a letter, Commission Chairman Pyare Jia Khan urged the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the continued functioning of the university, stating that it was established to expand access to higher education, particularly for students from minority communities and economically weaker sections.

The appeal comes after the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) on July 15 ordered the demolition of 38 of the university's 40 buildings, alleging they had been constructed without approved building plans. The university, founded in 2006 by jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, challenged the order before the Moradabad Divisional Commissioner, who granted an interim stay on the demolition earlier this week. Students have also been staging protests on the campus, demanding that the RDA withdraw the demolition order.

In his letter, Khan acknowledged that the university may be facing legal, administrative or procedural allegations, but urged the state government to ensure that any action taken does not adversely affect students, teachers and staff.

"If allegations of legal, administrative, or other irregularities regarding the university are under consideration, appropriate action may be taken. However, a humble request is made to sympathetically consider the academic and future interests of the thousands of students, teachers, and staff currently at the university," the letter stated.

Khan also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that educational activities remain uninterrupted while the matter is being resolved. Expressing confidence in Chief Minister Adityanath's leadership, he said he hoped the state administration would arrive at a balanced decision that safeguards both legal requirements and the future of the university community.

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