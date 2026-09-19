Maharashtra MBA-MMS Admissions 2026-27 Rise To 44,788 As Over 12,000 Seats Remain Vacant Across Colleges | AI

Mumbai: A total of 44,788 students have secured admission to MBA-MMS courses across Maharashtra for the academic year 2026-27, marking an increase of 2,111 admissions compared with the previous year.

Over 56,000 seats offered across Maharashtra

According to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, the admission process included four rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), followed by an institutional round. Across 412 MBA-MMS colleges, a total of 56,931 seats were available this year. Of these, 44,788 seats have been filled, while 12,143 seats remain vacant, including 11,000 CAP seats and 1,143 management quota seats.

Online registration for MBA-MMS admissions began on July 2, 2026, and concluded on July 19. A total of 57,683 students registered for admission this year.

First CAP round recorded highest admissions

The first CAP round recorded the highest number of admissions, with 19,783 students, followed by 11,225 in the second round, 4,410 in the third and 2,820 in the fourth. The institutional round recorded 1,642 admissions, while 4,422 admissions were made through the CAP process, 467 through the minority CAP round and 19 under the Jammu & Kashmir and AICTE quota.

The number of MBA-MMS admissions has continued to rise over the past four years, from 37,063 in 2023-24 to 42,207 in 2024-25, 42,677 in 2025-26 and 44,788 in 2026-27.

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