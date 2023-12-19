Maharashtra Mandates Education Officers' Accountability for Illegal Schools | File pic

A recent government resolution in Maharashtra has mandated that education officers will be held personally responsible and face disciplinary action if illegal schools are found operating in the state, according to a report by HT.

The state education department issued this directive to curb the prevalence of unauthorized schools, aiming to prevent the establishment of new ones.

The move comes in response to the government's observation that numerous schools operate without proper permissions, causing hardships for enrolled students. The decision holds education officers accountable to ensure the prevention of illegal schools.

Maharashtra's state education minister, Deepak Kesarkar, previously stated in March that around 800 illegal schools were identified in the state. He warned of punitive actions, including closures, for non-compliance with document submission.

During this period, nearly 1,500 students were transferred to schools with valid permissions after counseling sessions for parents who were unaware of the approval status of their children's enrolled schools, officials told HT.

In May, the deputy director of education instructed officials to submit a fresh report on illegal schools in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), revealing that the five MMR districts had 517 primary schools and 97 secondary schools without necessary clearances.