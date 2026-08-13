Maharashtra LL.B. CAP 2026–27: Option Form Portal To Remain Active; Revised CAP Schedule Awaited 

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Maharashtra LL.B. CAP 2026–27: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued an important update for candidates seeking admission to three-year and five-year LL.B. courses through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026–27. In a public notice issued on August 12, the CET Cell said that the Bar Council of India (BCI) has granted conditional approval to all existing Colleges of Legal Education (CLEs) for the academic year 2026–27.

The CET Cell said that, in view of the BCI notification dated August 10, fresh directions from the Maharashtra government are awaited regarding the further course of action for the LL.B. CAP process.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Option Form Portal To Remain Active

The CET Cell clarified that the option form-filling portal will remain active for candidates while the authorities await the required government directions. The official notice said that the "Option Form filling portal for candidates shall remain active. The revised CAP Schedule for LL.B. 3 Years and LL.B. 5 Years for A.Y. 2026–27 shall be notified separately after receipt of the requisite directives from the government."

Candidates who are participating in the CAP process can therefore continue to access the option-form portal. The CET Cell further stated that the revised CAP schedule for both LL.B. three-year and LL.B. five-year courses for the academic year 2026–27 will be announced separately after the requisite directions are received from the government.

CET Cell Issues Advisory To LL.B. Candidates

The CET Cell has advised all candidates, colleges of legal education and other stakeholders to take note of the latest development and regularly visit the official CET Cell website for further updates.

The developent follows the BCI's August 10 notification granting conditional approval to existing CLEs in Maharashtra for the 2026–27 academic session. The BCI order states that the approval is limited to existing CLEs, their existing law courses, approved sections and sanctioned intake, subject to applicable conditions.

For now, candidates awaiting the next stage of the LL.B. 3 Years and LL.B. 5 Years CAP 2026–27 process should note that the option-form portal remains operational while the revised CAP schedule is awaited.