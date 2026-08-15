Maharashtra LLB CAP 2026 Revised Schedule Released: 5-Year Option Form Lock-In Ends Today, 3-Year Deadline Tomorrow

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Maharashtra LL.B. CAP 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the revised Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2026-27 schedule for LL.B. 3-Year and LL.B. 5-Year courses. The CET Cell has also announced the deadlines for locking and submitting college preferences for CAP Round 1.

Direct Link To Check Lock-In / Final Submission Notice

Direct Link To Check CAP Schedule for LLB 3 Yrs Course Academic Year 2026-27

Direct Link To Check CAP Schedule for LLB 5 Yrs Integrated Course Academic Year 2026-27

LL.B. 3-Year CAP 2026 Schedule

For the LL.B. 3-Year course, registration was held from June 11 to July 13, followed by e-scrutiny and merit list publication. The final merit list was released on July 24. Option Form filling is open from August 5 to 16, with Round 1 seat allotment on August 19 at 5 PM. Admissions will be held from August 20 to 22.

LL.B. 3-Year CAP Round 1: Key Dates

Option Form filling: August 5 to August 16

Round 1 seat allocation: August 19 at 5 PM

Reporting/admission: August 20 to August 22

Colleges to upload admitted candidates: August 23

LL.B. 5-Year CAP 2026 Schedule

For the LL.B. 5-Year Integrated course, registration was held from June 19 to July 17, followed by e-scrutiny and merit list publication, with the final merit list released on July 28. Option Form filling is open from August 5 to 15, with Round 1 seat allotment on August 18 at 5 PM. Admissions will be held from August 19 to 21, while registration for Round 3 and the Institutional Level Round will continue until September 5.

LL.B. 5-Year CAP Round 1: Key Dates

Option Form filling: August 5 to August 15

Round 1 seat allocation: August 18 at 5 PM

Reporting/admission: August 19 to August 21

Colleges to upload admitted candidates: August 22

LL.B. CAP 2026: Option Form Lock-In Deadline

The CET Cell has also issued a notice regarding the final locking and submission of the College Option Form for CAP 2026-27.

For the LL.B. 5-Year course, candidates must lock and submit their final Option Form by August 15, 2026, up to midnight. For the LL.B. 3-Year course, the deadline is August 16, 2026, up to midnight.

Candidates who wish to change their selected college preferences can log in using their Login ID and password, unlock the Option Form, make the necessary changes and re-lock and submit it before the deadline.

The CET Cell has clarified that no modification, correction or final submission will be permitted after the respective deadline. Candidates should therefore review their preferences and ensure that their Option Form is successfully locked and submitted on time.

LL.B. CAP 2026 Option Form: Important Deadlines

LL.B. 5-Year: August 15, 2026, up to midnight

LL.B. 3-Year: August 16, 2026, up to midnight