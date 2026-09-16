Maharashtra Library Training Certificate Exam Results Declared: 1,295 Candidates Pass With 61% Overall Success Rate | AI

The Directorate of Libraries, Maharashtra State, officially declared the results for the Library Training Certificate Examination (June 2026) on September 15, 2026. The official notification was released under the signature of the In-charge Director of Libraries, Ashok M. Gadekar.

A total of 2,223 candidates appeared for the examination across 29 designated exam centers in the state. This included 1,904 regular students and 319 former/ex-students. Out of the total candidates, 1,295 successfully cleared the exam, bringing the overall state pass percentage to 61%. Among regular students, 1,165 passed (61%), while 130 ex-students cleared the examination (41%).

Gondia Center Achieves Top Performance

Among all 29 exam centers, Gondia delivered the best performance in the state. All 31 regular candidates from the Gondia center passed, recording an outstanding 100% pass rate. Additionally, ex-students from the Raigad and Yavatmal centers also achieved a 100% pass rate.

Key Center-Wise Pass Percentages (Regular Students):

Gondia: 100%

Nandurbar: 83%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 80%

Dharashiv (Tuljapur): 76%

Dhule: 75%

Pune: 63%

Brihanmumbai: 50%

Nashik: 26%

Revaluation Deadline Set for October 30

Candidates seeking mark revaluation can apply through their respective class managers by October 15, 2026, with a fee of ₹10 per subject. Class managers must deposit the collected fees into the government treasury and submit the original challan along with student applications to the Directorate by October 30, 2026. Applications received after this deadline will not be entertained.

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