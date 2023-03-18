 Maharashtra: Latur police start counselling youths performing dangerous stunts on social media
There has been a rise in cases of minor and college students uploading filmy style videos of them holding sharp weapons or pistols on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, said the official, adding that such acts often glorify crimes.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic | File

Latur: Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have begun tracking down and counselling youngsters who shoot videos with weapons or make clips while performing dangerous stunts to show off on social media, an official said.

As part of an initiative, Latur police personnel speak to youth and their parents every Saturday to make them aware of the legal troubles one can invite due to such videos, which can also be life-threatening, said the official.

article-image

There has been a rise in cases of minor and college students uploading filmy style videos of them holding sharp weapons or pistols on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, said the official, adding that such acts often glorify crimes.

The counselling is being done at the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police Jitendra Jagdale and those attending the session are also given a certificate from the department, said the official.

