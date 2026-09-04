Maharashtra ITI Admissions Decline In 2026, Over 23,000 Seats Remain Vacant As Skill Course Demand Falls | AI

Mumbai: Student inclination toward skill-based education in Maharashtra has witnessed a noticeable decline this academic year, with total enrolments in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) dropping by 4,599 admissions compared to last year.

According to official admission figures for 2026, total enrolments across government and private ITIs fell from 1,30,745 in 2025 to 1,26,146 this year. Consequently, the overall admission rate dropped from 86.78% to 84.35%, marking a 2.43% decline. Although total available seats decreased marginally by 1,117 compared to last year, the vacancy pool widened considerably, leaving 23,397 seats unfilled across the state.

Private ITIs Face Sharp Drop

Private institutes have been hit hardest by the lower turnout. Out of 52,580 available seats in private ITIs, only 36,961 students have enrolled, leaving 15,619 seats vacant. In comparison, 2025 recorded 40,639 admissions out of 53,724 seats in private institutions. The admission rate for private ITIs plunged from 75.64% to 70.29%.

To fill the remaining vacancies, authorities have extended the admission deadline for institutional and minority quota seats in private ITIs until September 7, offering management boards a final window to complete admissions.

Over 7,000 Seats Vacant In Government ITIs

While government ITIs continue to perform better than private centers, they also experienced a slight dip. Out of 96,963 seats in government ITIs, 89,185 have been filled, leaving 7,778 seats vacant—an increase of 948 vacant seats compared to last year's 6,830. The enrolment rate for government centers slid from 92.95% to 91.98%.

Despite completing four centralized admission rounds, the persistent vacancies across both sectors highlight growing challenges in driving demand for vocational and skill-based technical courses in the state.

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