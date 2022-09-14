Maharashtra Intermediate & Elementary Drawing Exams 2022: Examinees swell from 300 to 1600, centre in Bhayandar remains one

In a glaring example which exposes the carelessness of the state’s education department, the number of students who have filled out forms to appear for the Intermediate and Elementary Drawing Grade examinations has gone up from 300 to 1632 this year, however, the number of centres in the twin-city continues to remain limited at just one.

The annual examinations scheduled across the state between 28, September to 1 October are held under the aegis of the Directorate of Arts (DoA), Maharashtra. As many as 1,632 students (from Class VIII to Class X) including 1248 for elementary grade and 384 for the intermediate grade have enrolled themselves for the examinations in the twin city this year.

Last year the number of students was limited to 300. However, despite the rise in the number of examinees, the authorities have listed-Bhayandar Secondary School (BSS) in Bhayandar (west) as the lone centre to conduct the examinations. “Our school is not in a position to accommodate such a large number of examinees. I have officially written to the controller of examinations and zilla parishad authorities to allocate at least two more schools as sub-centres before the hall tickets are generated to avoid inconvenience to students. I hope they respond positively and to the needful at the earliest,” said president of BSS- Ajit Patil.

The reason for the rise in the number of examinees is attributed to the gap last year as examinations were not held last year due to limitations. Moreover, exams of practical nature like drawing are not viable on the online mode which places students at disadvantage in showing their actual talent.

According to rules, every exam centre can have a maximum of 300 students and if more students are registered they will have to be accommodated in the nearest schools which have to be listed as sub-centres. The subjects include- object drawing, memory drawing, design, plane geometry and lettering for the elementary grade and still life, memory drawing, design, geometry, solid geometry and lettering for the intermediate grade. The exams are crucial as grades secured in the drawing exam by Class X students are calculated for extra marks in the board exam results.