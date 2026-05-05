Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2026 Registration Begins Today; Students Can Apply Till May 15

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Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has started the online application process for the Class 12 supplementary examination 2026, giving students another chance to clear papers or improve their marks.

According to a press release issued by State Board Secretary Dr. Deepak Mali, students can submit their applications with the regular fee from May 5 to May 15. The supplementary examination is scheduled to be held in June-July 2026.

The registration process comes shortly after the declaration of the Maharashtra HSC Examination 2026 results.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2026: Important Dates

May 5 to May 15, 2026 – Online applications with regular fee

May 16 to May 21, 2026 – Online applications with late fee

May 21, 2026 – Last date for schools and junior colleges to pay fees

May 25, 2026 – Last date to submit fee payment receipt, student list and prelist to the divisional board

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2026: Who can apply

The board has said the supplementary exam application window is open for several categories of students. These include students who did not clear the February-March examination, private candidates who had already received enrollment certificates, private students enrolled for the June-July session, candidates applying under the upgrading scheme, those appearing in rare subjects, and students taking ITI subjects.

For students who failed in the February-March examination, their details will already be available in the online application form.

Students who passed the exam but want to improve their marks can also apply under the upgrade scheme. The board has clarified that such candidates will get three consecutive chances: June-July 2026, February-March 2027, and June-July 2027.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2026: How to Apply

Eligible students should contact their school or junior college for the online application process.

Schools will fill in the details through the official board system.

Students who failed in the February-March exam will find their exam details already populated in the form.

After submission, schools must verify the prelist and confirm details before sending final documents to the divisional board.

Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam 2026: Schools asked to verify student details

After applications are submitted, a prelist of all registered students will be made available online to schools and junior colleges.

Institutions have been instructed to take a printout of the prelist and verify every student’s details with the General Register. The board has asked school heads and principals to sign each page after verification to confirm that the information is correct.

The board has also made it clear that no extension will be granted for submitting forms either with regular fees or late fees.