Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026 To Be OUT Today At Mahahsscboard.in; Schools To Download Admit Cards

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to release the hall tickets for the June–July 2026 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary examinations today, i.e., June 8, 2026. Schools and junior colleges can download the admit cards online through the board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.

In a notification issued, the board informed headmasters, principals, teachers, students, and parents that hall tickets for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary examinations will be available online for all divisional boards across the state. The board has directed schools and junior colleges to print the hall tickets and distribute them to students appearing for the examinations.

The Maharashtra supplementary examinations will be conducted through the board's nine divisional offices located in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

Direct link to the official notification

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026: Hall tickets available from June 8

According to the board, hall tickets can be downloaded through the "Admit Card" section on the official website from Monday, June 8, 2026. Institutions facing technical issues while downloading the admit cards have been advised to contact their respective divisional board offices for assistance.

The board clarified that hall tickets will be available only for applications reflecting a "Paid" status. Candidates whose applications were submitted late and were allotted an extra seat number by the divisional board can access their admit cards through the "Extra Seat No Admit Card" option.

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website: mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the "HSC or SSC Supplementary Examinations 2026 Hall Tickets" link

Step 3: Select the district, school, student's name, and date of birth

Step 4: Enter the required details and click on the "Download Hall Ticket" option

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026: Details mentioned on hall ticket

Students should carefully verify the information printed on their admit cards. The hall ticket will contain:

Student's name

Roll number

District name

School or junior college name

Subject names and subject codes

Examination dates and timings

Examination centre details

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Hall Tickets 2026: Important instructions for candidates

Students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools or junior colleges well before the commencement of the supplementary examinations and immediately report any discrepancies to the authorities.