Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 To Be OUT On This Date? DigiLocker Update Hints Class 12 Results In 1–2 Days

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: MSBSHSE is expected to declare the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 soon, according to an update by DigiLocker, which suggests that it may be declared in a day or two. In addition, MSBSHSE has opened up the result login page on its official website, thereby hinting that the result declaration can be expected in a couple of days.

Students who appeared for the examination will be able to access their marks online through the official board website as well as DigiLocker once the results are declared.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: DigiLocker message signals result is near

Students visiting DigiLocker have noticed the message, “Maharashtra HSC Result Coming Soon,” which usually appears when final preparations are underway for publishing marksheets and scorecards.

As per the latest update, the board has finished uploading all data after which there will be some technical verification, after which the results will be declared. The date will be released shortly via an official press release.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Over 14 Lakh students await results

The Maharashtra HSC Board Exams 2026 were conducted from February 10 to March 11, 2026 across the state.

This year, nearly 14,17,969 students appeared for the Class 12 examinations, making it one of the largest board result announcements in the country.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Where to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

Students can check their results through:

• Official MSBSHSE website

• DigiLocker website or mobile app

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter Roll Number and Mother’s First Name or required login details

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and print the marksheet for future use

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the app

Step 2: Register or log in using your mobile number

Step 3: Go to the search documents section

Step 4: Select Class 12 / HSC Result

Step 5: Enter roll number or seat number

Step 6: Download the digital marksheet

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid last-minute delays while checking the result. Since the result can be declared anytime now, students should continue checking only official sources for updates.