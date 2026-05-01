Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Tomorrow; Over 14 Lakh Students Await Scores

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 tomorrow, May 2, as per official confirmation. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations will be able to check their results online through the official website as well as via DigiLocker.

Once released, candidates must enter their roll number and other login information to access their grade sheets. Students should keep their admit cards handy to avoid last-minute problems when checking results.

Before the results are announced, the board will hold a press conference on May 2, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at its Pune office. Key details about the examination and performance should be shared during this briefing before the result link is activated to download scorecards at 1:00 PM. The HSC examination was administered by nine divisional boards: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.



Official Notice Can Be Checked Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Over 14 Lakh Students Await Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

The Maharashtra HSC examinations 2026 were conducted from February 10 to March 11, 2026. This year, approximately 1,417,969 students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, making it one of the largest board examinations in the country.

With such a significant number of candidates, the declaration of results remains a crucial academic milestone for students across the state.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: How To Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official MSBSHSE website

Step 2: Click on the “Maharashtra HSC Result 2026” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and Mother’s First Name

Step 4: Click on 'Submit.'

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and print the marksheet for future reference

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: How To Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 On DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or mobile application

Step 2: Log in using your registered credentials or sign up

Step 3: Navigate to the “Documents Search” section

Step 4: Select “Class 12 / HSC Result."

Step 5: Enter your roll or seat number

Step 6: Download your digital marksheet

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: How To Check HSC Result via SMS

If the official website is inaccessible due to high traffic, students can check their results via SMS:

Step 1: Open SMS app on your mobile

Step 2: Type MHHSC [Seat Number]

Step 3: Send it to 57766

Step 4: Your HSC Result 2026 Maharashtra will be sent directly to your mobile number

Students are strongly advised to rely only on official sources for checking their results. Due to heavy traffic during result hours, websites may experience temporary slowdowns. Keeping login details handy will help ensure a smooth and quick result-checking process.