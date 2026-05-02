Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys, Record 93.15% Pass Rate; Gap 6.35%

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Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 on Saturday through a press conference, with girls once again outperforming boys in the Class 12 examination.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 89.79 per cent. The online marksheet link was activated at 12 pm on the official websites, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education portals mahahscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, and hscresult.mkcl.org. The results were announced after weeks of anticipation for more than 14 lakh students across the state.

Girls lead by a clear margin

As has been the pattern in recent years, girls recorded a stronger performance than boys.

According to the board’s data, girls registered a pass percentage of 93.15 per cent, while boys recorded 86.80 per cent. That places girls ahead by 6.35 percentage points.

The gender gap stood out as one of the key highlights of this year’s result, underlining a consistent trend seen in the state board examinations over the past few years.

Over 14 lakh students appeared

The examination was taken by a large number of regular candidates this year.

Out of 14,44,713 students who registered, 14,33,058 appeared for the examination. Of them, 12,86,843 students passed, resulting in the overall pass percentage of 89.79 per cent.

The board also released separate performance figures for different categories of candidates.

Private students: 80.21% pass rate

Repeaters: 36.44% pass rate

Divyang (specially abled) students: 90.58% pass rate

The numbers suggest that while the overall performance remained steady, repeaters continued to face greater difficulty compared to regular candidates.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: Steps to check the Class 12 marksheet

Step 1: Visit mahresult.nic.in, the Maharashtra board's official website.

Step 2: Next, see the link for "Maharashtra SSC/HSC Result 2025."

Step 3: After that, input the information, such as the mother's name and seat number, and press submit.

Step 4: At this point, the screen will show the Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2025.

Step 5: Download the Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 and print it out for your records.

Result declared after statewide examination process

The HSC examination this year was conducted under the supervision of the state government and education department authorities.

The process was carried out under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Sunetra Pawar, along with officials from the education department and district-level vigilance committees.

Board officials said extensive arrangements were made to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination across centres in the state.