Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Class 12 Pass Percentage At 89.79%; Science Stream Leads With 96.44%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Maharashtra HSC results are available at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard. According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students can view the Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 for Class 12th one the link is activated at 12 pm.

This year's Maharashtra Board 12th exam overall pass rate is 89.79%.

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam 2026: Key Statistics

Total Registered Students (Regular):

Divisional Boards Covered: Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan

Streams Included: Science, Arts, Commerce, Vocational Courses, and ITI

Total Registered: 1,444,713

Total Appeared: 1,433,058 students

Total Passed: 1,286,843 students

Overall Pass Percentage: 89.79%

Private Students: 80.21% passing rate.

Repeaters: 36.44% passing rate.

Divyang (Specially Abled) Students: 90.58% passing rate.

Stream wise pass percentage

Science: 96.44%

Arts: 78.02%

Commerce: 87.03%

Vocational: 82.74%

ITI: 81.78%

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Exam 2026: Region wise

Region-wise, the Konkan division emerged as the best performer with a pass percentage of 94.14 per cent. The Latur division recorded the lowest result at 84.14 per cent.

The board also noted that 26 subjects achieved a perfect 100 per cent result. Compared to last year, however, the overall result has dipped slightly. In 2025, the pass percentage was 91.88 per cent, which means this year’s result is lower by 2.09 percentage points.