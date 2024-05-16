Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Notice Likely Today, Check Latest Updates on Date and Time

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Maharashtra Board Results 2024 soon. However, the Board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time of the MSBSHSE result 2024 announcement.

Once the results are announced, students who took part in the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Exams 2024 will be able to check their scores online on the official websites mahresult.nic.in or results.gov.in. The MSBSHSE 12th exams took place from February 21 to March 19, 2024, while the Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams 2024 were held from March 01 to March 26, 2024, across the state.

According to reports from various media outlets, the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th Results 2024 are expected to be released in the third or fourth week of May. This year, over 14 lakh students participated in the Maharashtra HSC exams, while more than 15 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 exam.

During the upcoming press conference, the board will reveal important details such as the names of the highest achievers, the overall pass rate, pass percentages categorized by gender, and the schedule for compartment exams. To pass the MSBSHSE SSC exams, students are required to score a minimum of 33 marks in each subject.

Where to Find Your Scores:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has not yet declared the results. However, students can prepare by knowing where to find their scorecards once they are released. The MSBSHSE provides results on multiple websites, giving students more options for accessing their scores. Here's a breakdown of the official websites:

• mahahsscboard.in: This is the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. It's a good starting point to check for result updates and might offer a direct link to the scorecard download page.

• mahresult.nic.in: This website is hosted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and often acts as a central hub for various state board exam results in India. It's likely to have a dedicated section for Maharashtra Board results as well.

• hscresult.mkcl.org & hsc.mahresults.org.in: These websites might be specifically dedicated to hosting Maharashtra HSC (Class 12) results.

By keeping these websites in mind, students can ensure they have multiple options to access their scorecards when the Maharashtra Board declares the results for 2024, along with developments concerning the Maharashtra Board Results 2024, supplementary exam details, pass percentage statistics, and more.