Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026 Released At mahahsscboard.in; Exams Begin February 10

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board exam tickets for 2026 have been made available by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students can download their admission card from the official website if they are taking the Maharashtra Board Class 12 examinations in 2026. Schools can now get the MSBSHSE 12th admit card 2026 from the board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Direct link for official announcement

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: Important date and time

The Maharashtra HSC Exams 2026 will be administered in pen and paper format by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education between February 10 and March 11, 2026.

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: Exam Timings

Morning shift: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: Official website

mahahsscboard.in

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: Steps to download hall ticket

By following these instructions, schools can download their Maharashtra Class 12 admit card 2026 with ease:

Step 1: Go to mahahsscboard.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the "Hall Ticket" area.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: Get the MAH HSC 2026 exam admit card.

Examinees must obtain their Maharashtra HSC 2026 hall passes and keep them secure during the exam period.

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: Exam schedule

February 10, 2026

Morning: English

February 11, 2026

Morning: Hindi

Afternoon: German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 12, 2026

Morning: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi (Arabic/Devanagari), Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali

Afternoon: Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali

February 13, 2026

Morning: Maharashtra Prakrut, Sanskrit

Afternoon: Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic

February 14, 2026

Morning: Organisation of Commerce and Management

February 16, 2026

Morning: Logic, Physics

February 17, 2026

Morning: Secretarial Practice, Home Management

February 18, 2026

Morning: Chemistry

Afternoon: Political Science

February 21, 2026

Morning: Mathematics and Statistics

Afternoon: Percussion Instruments

February 23, 2026

Morning: Child Development, Agricultural Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology

February 24, 2026

Morning: Economics

February 25, 2026

Morning: Biology, History and Development of Indian Music

February 26, 2026

Morning: Book Keeping and Accountancy, Geology

Afternoon: Textiles

February 27, 2026

Morning: Geology

Afternoon: Co-operation

February 28, 2026

Morning: Food Science and Technology

Afternoon: Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation

March 2, 2026

Morning: Defence Studies

March 4, 2026

Afternoon: Psychology

March 6, 2026

Morning: Commerce Group Paper 1 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)

Afternoon: Library and Information Science

March 7, 2026

Afternoon: Geography

March 9, 2026

Afternoon: History

March 10, 2026

Morning: Commerce Group Paper 2 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)

March 11, 2026

Afternoon: Sociology

Direct link for exam schedule