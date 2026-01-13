Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026 Released At mahahsscboard.in; Exams Begin February 10

Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board exam tickets for 2026 have been made available by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students can download their admission card from the official website if they are taking the Maharashtra Board Class 12 examinations in 2026. Schools can now get the MSBSHSE 12th admit card 2026 from the board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.
Direct link for official announcement
Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: Important date and time
The Maharashtra HSC Exams 2026 will be administered in pen and paper format by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education between February 10 and March 11, 2026.
Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: Exam Timings
Morning shift: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: Official website
mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: Steps to download hall ticket
By following these instructions, schools can download their Maharashtra Class 12 admit card 2026 with ease:
Step 1: Go to mahahsscboard.in, the official website.
Step 2: Go to the "Hall Ticket" area.
Step 3: Enter the necessary login information.
Step 4: Get the MAH HSC 2026 exam admit card.
Examinees must obtain their Maharashtra HSC 2026 hall passes and keep them secure during the exam period.
Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2026: Exam schedule
February 10, 2026
Morning: English
February 11, 2026
Morning: Hindi
Afternoon: German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian
February 12, 2026
Morning: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi (Arabic/Devanagari), Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali
Afternoon: Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali
February 13, 2026
Morning: Maharashtra Prakrut, Sanskrit
Afternoon: Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
February 14, 2026
Morning: Organisation of Commerce and Management
February 16, 2026
Morning: Logic, Physics
February 17, 2026
Morning: Secretarial Practice, Home Management
February 18, 2026
Morning: Chemistry
Afternoon: Political Science
February 21, 2026
Morning: Mathematics and Statistics
Afternoon: Percussion Instruments
February 23, 2026
Morning: Child Development, Agricultural Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology
February 24, 2026
Morning: Economics
February 25, 2026
Morning: Biology, History and Development of Indian Music
February 26, 2026
Morning: Book Keeping and Accountancy, Geology
Afternoon: Textiles
February 27, 2026
Morning: Geology
Afternoon: Co-operation
February 28, 2026
Morning: Food Science and Technology
Afternoon: Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation
March 2, 2026
Morning: Defence Studies
March 4, 2026
Afternoon: Psychology
March 6, 2026
Morning: Commerce Group Paper 1 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)
Afternoon: Library and Information Science
March 7, 2026
Afternoon: Geography
March 9, 2026
Afternoon: History
March 10, 2026
Morning: Commerce Group Paper 2 (Banking, Office Management, Marketing & Salesmanship, Small Industries & Self Employment, Agriculture, Fishery)
March 11, 2026
Afternoon: Sociology