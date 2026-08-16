Maharashtra HSC 2027 Registration Underway; Check Details Here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027 Underway |

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2027: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, has started the application process for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) February-March 2027 examination. The application forms are being submitted online through the official Maharashtra Board website. The registrations are currently underway until October 31, 2026.

For regular students, the application forms will be filled using the online FYJC data of students admitted to Class 11 in 2025-26, instead of the PFN-ID in the SARAL system. Students are required to submit their applications through their respective higher secondary schools or junior colleges.

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Maharashtra HSC 2027 Registration: Important Dates

Regular Fee Online Form Filling: August 14, 2026 – October 31, 2026

Regular Fee Payment (by Colleges): By August 31, 2026

Late Fee Online Form Filling: November 1, 2026 – November 15, 2026

Late Fee Payment Rate: ₹50 per student per day (from November 16, 2026)

Final Deadline for Online Application Submission: November 30, 2026

Final Date for Payment of Fees by Colleges: November 30, 2026

Submission of Fee Receipt & Student Pre-List to Divisional Board: December 7, 2026

The application process covers regular students from the Science, Arts and Commerce streams, along with HSC Vocational students, repeat candidates, private candidates who have received an enrolment certificate, students appearing under the grade-improvement scheme or with selected subjects, and ITI students seeking Transfer of Credit.

Maharashtra HSC 2027: Who Has To Fill Application Forms Separately?

The data of MCVC and ITI students is not available in the online FYJC system. Therefore, these students will have to fill in their application forms directly.

Students whose data is not available on FYJC Online will have to visit the respective Divisional Board office and submit the required information.

Similarly, repeat candidates, private candidates with an Enrollment Certificate, students appearing under the grade-improvement scheme or with selected subjects, HSC Vocational students and ITI students seeking Transfer of Credit have to submit their applications through the prescribed online procedure, as their details are not available in FYJC Online.

Students whose APPAR-ID is available must enter the ID while filling out the application form.

Maharashtra HSC 2027 Application: Fee Payment Process

Higher secondary schools and junior colleges have to select the prescribed number of students through the website and pay the exact consolidated examination fee through the SBI online payment gateway.

After payment, institutions must verify the application status of all students included in the payment. The application status should change from “Draft” to “Send to Board”, while the payment status should change from “Not Paid” to “Paid”.

Applications showing “Send to Board” and “Paid” will be considered received by the Board and processed further. Applications that continue to remain in Draft Mode will not be processed.

The Board has also instructed schools and junior colleges not to use the old bank challan. Examination fees will not be accepted in cash.

Maharashtra HSC 2027: Pre-List Verification

Before filling the application forms, junior colleges must ensure that accurate information regarding the college, institution, recognised subjects and teachers has been entered in the College Profile and submitted to the Board.

After the applications have been filled in and submitted, the Pre-List will be made available through the College Login during the application period.

Colleges must download and print the Pre-List and verify all information against the General Register. Students should sign the Pre-List after verifying their details. The principal of the higher secondary school or junior college must also sign and stamp every page of the verified Pre-List.

Maharashtra HSC 2027: Students, Parents Must Verify Details

The Board has pointed out that errors have been found in students' names and dates of birth in the SARAL system. Students and parents should therefore carefully check all details mentioned in the Pre-List or application form printout and sign it only after verification.

To minimise errors while filling out the applications, junior colleges have been advised to create multiple secondary logins under the college's main login. Students can use these logins to fill out their forms in the computer lab, following which the information can be checked through the main college login.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2027: Photograph Guidelines

Students must upload a professionally taken colour passport-size photograph while filling out the application form.

The photograph should meet the following requirements:

It must be in JPG/JPEG format.

The file size should be between 25 KB and 40 KB.

It should have been taken within the last six months.

The photograph should be clear, high-quality and in colour.

The background should be white or a plain colour.

The student's face should be clearly visible and facing the camera.

Both eyes and ears should be visible.

The face should not be covered by hair or a mask.

Students should preferably wear their official school uniform.

Students wearing spectacles should ensure that there is no glare obscuring their eyes.

PNG or BMP files should not simply be renamed with a JPG extension.

Once the application forms have been forwarded to the Board and the admit cards have been prepared, the photograph cannot be changed.

Maharashtra HSC 2027: Admit Cards, Deadline

The Board has clarified that admit cards will be made available only after the prescribed examination fee has been paid for the submitted applications.

The Board has also stated that no extension will be granted for the application submission deadline. Students and junior colleges should therefore ensure that the application process is completed within the prescribed schedule.