Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 Declared At mahahsscboard.in; Direct Link To Be Activated At 12 PM

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Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2026: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 results has released today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students can view their results online starting at 12 p.m. on the official Mahahsscboard websites.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and hscresult.mkcl.org.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2026: Website to check the result

- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

- mahresult.nic.in

- results.gov.in

- results.nic.in

- mahahsc.in

- mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone and start a new SMS

Step 2: In the message box, type MHHSC followed by a space and then enter your hall ticket number correctly

Step 3: Double-check the details to avoid any errors in the hall ticket number

Step 4: Send the message to 57766

Step 5: You will receive your Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 details via SMS on the same number shortly

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Overall statistics

In the Maharashtra HSC 2026 examination, a total of 14,44,713 regular students had registered, of whom 14,33,058 appeared for the exam. Out of these, 12,86,843 students cleared the examination, taking the overall pass percentage for regular candidates to 89.79 per cent.

Among private candidates, the pass percentage stood at 80.21 per cent, while repeaters recorded a much lower success rate of 36.44 per cent. Divyang students performed notably well this year, with a pass percentage of 90.58 per cent.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in, the official websites.

Step 2: Enter the mother's first name and roll number accurately.

Step 3: Enter the information to see the outcome screen.

Step 4: Save the draft marksheet copy after downloading it.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Additionally, DigiLocker services will provide access to digital marksheets. Students can safely preserve academic documents for later use thanks to this.

Step 1: Go to results.digilocker.gov.in to access the DigiLocker portal.

Step 2: Enter your cellphone number or Aadhaar information to log in.

Step 3: New users must first finish the registration process.

Step 4: Go to the Documents or Education area.

Step 5: Look up the Maharashtra Board HSC 2026 results.

Step 6: Click the available Class 12 results link.

Step 7: Enter the seat number or the necessary login information.

Step 8: Submit and view the digital marksheet

Step 9: Save or download the file for later use.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMAANG App

Step 1: Open the UMANG app on your phone

Step 2: Use the search bar to find Maharashtra Board services

Step 3: Tap on the HSC Result 2026 option

Step 4: Enter your required login details carefully

Step 5: Once the result appears, you can view it and download a copy for future use