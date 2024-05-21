Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Today At 1 PM, Topper List, Direct Link Here

Representative picture

Maharashtra class 12 results on May 21, 2024 at 1 pm. Students who participated in these examinations can access their HSC exam results on the official website (mahresult.nic.in) by inputting their roll number and mother's maiden name. In addition to the online option, students can also obtain their Maharashtra HSC result 2024 via the SMS service provided by the Maharashtra Board.

The Maharashtra HSC result for 2024 will include students from the Commerce, Arts, and Science streams. It will provide important information such as the student's name, roll number, marks obtained in each subject, and the grades. The Maharashtra HSC examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024

How to Check Class 12 Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Online?



The Maharashtra Board HSC result 2024 can be accessed online at mahresult.nic.in. Here are the steps to view the Maharashtra Board 12th HSC result:



1. Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.



2. On the homepage, click on the 'Maharashtra HSC results 2024' link.



3. Enter the student's roll number and mother's name in the provided fields.



4. Click on the 'View Results' button to submit it.



5. The online mahresult.nic.in 2024 HSC results will be displayed on the screen.



6. Take a printout or screenshot of the Maharashtra HSC result 2024 for future reference.



Please note that students who did not provide their mother's name on the application form must enter XXX in the second field to check their 2024 HSC result on mahresult.nic