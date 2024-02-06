Maharashtra Govt Advertises For 22,000 Teaching Posts Across State

Representative Image

After a long wait, the Maharashtra government has finally advertised for 21,768 vacant posts for teachers as part of the largest hiring drive at the state's schools in over a decade.

The list of vacancies for the first phase of recruitment includes 15,950 posts at government schools run by the district administrations, municipal councils and municipal corporations and 5,728 posts at 1,123 private-aided schools. While the government had earlier announced 30,000 appointments, several spots have been kept 'on reserve' at the moment.

Maharashtra has around 65,000 vacant teaching posts that haven't been filled since 2012, when the state put a freeze on school hiring due to an excess number of teachers in several institutes. While the government began the centralised recruitment process for around 12,000 posts in 2017, only an estimated 6,000 of them have so far been filled.

While the state had earlier announced to fill 80% of the vacancies in government schools, it has now decided to fill only 70% of them. A decision will be taken about these seats, said a statement by the education commissioner Suraj Mandhare.

Over 1.6 Lakh Registrations

Around 1.63 lakh teaching aspirants from across the state have registered on the PAVITRA portal to participate in the current recruitment drive. They have until February 9 to provide a preference list of the posts for which they wish to apply.

There's no interview process for recruitment at government schools as well as certain private schools. The government will directly recommend selected candidates for these institutes. For other private schools, the state will recommend a maximum of three candidates, out of which the school management can choose one after carrying out their interviews.