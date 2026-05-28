Maharashtra Government Pushes International-Standard Music College At Mumbai University’s Kalina Campus

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is moving ahead with plans to develop the Bharat Ratna Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar International Music College at the University of Mumbai’s Kalina campus as a world-class centre for music education.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil on Wednesday reviewed the ongoing construction work of the new college building and directed officials to ensure that the project is completed on time without compromising on quality.

The proposed institution is being developed with the aim of taking music education in Maharashtra to an international level while creating better opportunities for students aspiring to build careers in music.

Focus on global-standard music education

According to the state government, the new building is being designed as a modern academic institution equipped to support both learning and professional training in music.

Officials present during the review included Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Education Department B. Venugopal Reddy, Director of the Directorate of Art Dr Kishor Ingle, Maharashtra State Board of Art Education Director Vinod Dandge, Director of Libraries Ashok Gadekar, veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar, Adinath Mangeshkar, and officers from the Public Works Department.

During the inspection, Patil took stock of the progress of the construction work and discussed the facilities planned for the institution.

‘A new platform for young talent’

Speaking about the project, the minister said the music college is expected to become a major centre for students who want to pursue music seriously and develop their artistic skills.

He said the institution would offer students modern infrastructure, quality training, and an academic environment aligned with international standards.

“The college will provide a new platform for students’ talent and creativity,” Patil said, adding that the initiative is aimed at preparing students for opportunities in the global music industry while preserving India’s rich musical heritage.

Blending traditional & modern music

The government also said the institution will focus on promoting both traditional Indian music and contemporary music education.

Patil expressed confidence that the college would help Maharashtra strengthen its position in the field of arts and culture while opening up world-class learning opportunities for aspiring musicians across the state.

Named after legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar and Deenanath Mangeshkar, the institution is expected to become a significant addition to Mumbai’s cultural and educational landscape once completed.