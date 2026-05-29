Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026 LIVE At mahafyjcadmissions.in; Round 1 Admissions Begin Today

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026: The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra announced the FYJC Class 11th merit list 2026 today, May 29, 2026. The Class 11 admissions merit list is currently accessible. The direct connection to the merit list is available to candidates who have registered for the admission round on Maharashtra FYJC's official website, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

The first merit list-based admissions procedure will start at 11 a.m. today, May 29, and terminate at 6 p.m. on June 3, 2026.

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026: Important Dates

FYJC Round 1 Allotment Result: May 29, 2026 at 11 am

Display of Merit/Waiting List: May 29, 2026

Round 1 Admission Process: May 29 to June 3, 2026 (till 6 pm)

Announcement of Round 2 Schedule: June 5, 2026 at 6 pm

Display of Vacant Seats: June 6, 2026

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026: How to check Maharashtra FYJC Round 1 Allotment Result

Students can check the status of their allotment online by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to mahafyjcadmissions.in, the official website.

Step 2: Choose your area, such as Amravati, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Mumbai.

Step 3: Select the option for student login.

Step 4: Enter your password and Application ID/Login ID.

Step 5: Select "Merit List/Allotment Letter" or "Check Allotment Status."

Step 6: View the information of your designated junior college, stream, and category.

Step 7: Save the allotment letter for your records.

Merit, reservation policies, and college preferences will all be taken into consideration when allocating seats. The central admission portal, junior college portals, and student logins will all display the allotment list. Students will also receive SMS alerts.

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026: What students should do after allotment

Students' next course of action will be determined by the preference they are given throughout the allocation process.

If your first choice is granted

Students need to verify their admission to the designated college.

Select "Proceed for Admission."

Get the allotment letter here.

Bring original documentation to the designated college.

Verify and pay the cost in full by June 3.

FYJC Admission 2026: Documents Required For General Quota Students

Two self-attested photocopies of Class 10 marksheet

(Signed by the student)

Two self-attested copies of Class 10 Leaving/Transfer Certificate

Two self-attested copies of Aadhaar Card

(Ensure the Aadhaar card has the latest photograph updated)

Two self-attested copies of Migration Certificate

(Applicable only for ICSE, CBSE, IGCSE, and NIOS board students)

Two recent passport-size photographs

(White background preferred)

Two self-attested copies of Government Online Forms printed from mahafyjcadmission.in

Part 1: Initial Registration Form print

Part 2: CAP Option Form print

If you rank between second and tenth,

Students who are happy with the college they have been assigned can confirm their acceptance right away.

Avoid confirming acceptance or paying fees if you want to attempt for a better college in Round 2.

These students will automatically continue to be eligible for the following round of allocations.

Official statistics show that 954,000 pupils have applied for admission to Maharashtra's 9,583 junior colleges. Only 39,613 admissions have been verified thus far, despite the fact that there are over 2.19 million seats available.