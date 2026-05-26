Maharashtra FYJC First Allotment List 2026 To Be Released On May 29 At mahafyjcadmissions.in; Here's What Students Needs To Know

Maharashtra FYJC First Allotment List 2026: The Maharashtra First Year Junior College admission schedule for the 2026–2027 academic year has been released by the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department (MSESD). The Maharashtra class 11 admission 2026 CAP dates for round 1 admissions are available on the official website for students interested in Maharashtra FYJC admission 2026. The Maharashtra FYJC round 1 CAP schedule 2026 has been released by the authorities for all applicants who wish to get admitted to the state's eleventh grade. At mahafyjcadmissions.in, the CAP round 1 allotment link will become active.

Maharashtra FYJC First Allotment List 2026: Important dates

FYJC registration and Part 2 preference form filling: May 21, 2026 (8 AM) to May 26, 2026 (6 AM)

CAP Round 1 allotment process: May 23 to May 28, 2026

FYJC Round 1 allotment list release: May 29, 2026, at 11 AM

Display of allotted colleges and merit/waiting list: May 29, 2026

Admission confirmation process: May 29, 2026 (12 AM) to June 3, 2026 (6 PM)

Second round schedule announcement: June 5, 2026, at 6 PM

Display of vacant seats: June 6, 2026

Maharashtra FYJC First Allotment List 2026: Steps to check the allotment result

Students can view the Maharashtra FYJC Round 1 allotment result 2026 online by following the instructions provided below. Additionally, students who subscribed for SMS notifications during the application procedure may receive information regarding their allotment:

Step 1: Go to mahafyjcadmissions.in, the official FYJC admissions website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "FYJC Round 1 Allotment List 2026" link.

Step 3: Type in the necessary login information, including the password and application ID.

Step 4: To view the FYJC Round 1 allotment result, submit the information.

Step 5: Details about the junior college will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: For upcoming admissions procedures, download and store the allotment letter.

Maharashtra FYJC First Allotment List 2026: Required documents

SSC/Class 10 marksheet

School Leaving Certificate

Passport-size photographs

Aadhaar card or valid photo ID proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Non-creamy layer certificate (if required)

Domicile certificate

Allotment letter downloaded from the portal

Maharashtra FYJC First Allotment List 2026: What's next?

Candidates must complete the admission confirmation process either online or by visiting the allotted junior college, as instructed by the authorities. Students are required to confirm their admission status through the login portal, upload or verify the necessary documents, and pay the admission fee within the given deadline. Failure to confirm admission on time may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat, which could then be offered to another candidate in the next admission round.