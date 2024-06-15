Maharashtra FYJC Admission: Online Application Deadline Today

Representative Image

The School Education and Sports Department will close the online admission application for Maharashtra Class 11 today, June 15. Interested students must register and submit Part 1 of the form by 4 pm on the official website – 11thadmission.org.in.

All forms must be verified by the secondary school or guidance centre (GC) by 6 pm today. After verification, students should proceed with filling out their preferences for the centralised admission process (CAP) seats by submitting Option Form Part 2 for CAP Regular Round 1.

Students should select their preferences carefully, as seats will be allotted based on these choices. They can enroll in a maximum of ten junior colleges and a minimum of one for FYJC admission. The last date to lock preferences for CAP seats is tomorrow, June 16, at 10 pm.

Students must also apply for quota seats, if applicable (in-house and minority quota), within the same period.

**Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2024: What’s Next?**

- The general merit list will be released on June 18.

- Candidates can address and resolve grievances from June 18, 10 am, to June 21, 6 pm.

- Objections or correction requests can be submitted in the student login under "Grievance Redressal."

- Online redressal of grievances or correction requests will be handled by the concerned deputy director of education.

Only eligible candidates who were verified and locked Part 2 of the form will be included in the merit list.

The seat allotment result will be announced on June 26 at 10 am. Candidates can accept and complete the admission process in the allotted junior college by June 26, 6 pm.

If candidates do not want to enroll in the allotted college, they can wait for a further round. However, candidates allotted their first preference must take it, or they will be blocked from the subsequent regular round and considered in the next round.

There will be additional admission rounds: Regular Admission Rounds 2, 3, and 4. Regular Admission Round 2 is tentatively scheduled for July 2 to July 8, Round 3 for July 9, and Round 4 for July 19.