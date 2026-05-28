Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: First Merit List OUT Tomorrow At 11 AM; Here’s How Students Can Check Allotment Status

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026: The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra, will release the Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026 along with the CAP Round 1 seat allotment result on May 29 at 11 am.

Students seeking admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to check their allotted colleges online through the official portal, mahafyjcadmissions.in.

The allotment list will include admissions for junior colleges across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati, and other regions of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026: Admission confirmation begins tomorrow

Once the allotment list is declared, shortlisted students will have to complete document verification and confirm their admission between May 29 and June 3, 2026.

Officials have clarified that students who fail to complete the admission process within the deadline will lose their allotted seats under CAP Round 1.

The admission process is one of the most important stages for students moving from Class 10 to junior college, especially for those seeking seats in popular Science, Commerce, and Arts colleges across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026: Important Dates

FYJC Round 1 Allotment Result: May 29, 2026 at 11 am

Display of Merit/Waiting List: May 29, 2026

Round 1 Admission Process: May 29 to June 3, 2026 (till 6 pm)

Announcement of Round 2 Schedule: June 5, 2026 at 6 pm

Display of Vacant Seats: June 6, 2026

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026: How to check Maharashtra FYJC Round 1 Allotment Result

Students can follow these steps to check their allotment status online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mahafyjcadmissions.in

Step 2: Select your region such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati

Step 3: Click on the student login option

Step 4: Enter your Application ID/Login ID and password

Step 5: Open the “Check Allotment Status” or “Merit List/Allotment Letter” section

Step 6: View your allotted junior college, stream, and category details

Step 7: Download the allotment letter for future reference

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026: What students should do after allotment

The next step for students will depend on the preference they receive in the allotment process.

If you get your first preference

Students must confirm admission in the allotted college

Click on “Proceed for Admission”

Download the allotment letter

Visit the allotted college with original documents

Complete fee payment and verification before June 3

Officials have warned that students allotted their first-choice college who fail to confirm admission may not be allowed to participate in the next regular CAP rounds.

If you get 2nd to 10th preference

Students satisfied with the allotted college can confirm admission immediately

Those wishing to try for a better college in Round 2 should avoid confirming admission or paying fees

Such students will automatically remain eligible for the next allotment round

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2026: Second round list to be announced soon

The Maharashtra education department will announce the FYJC CAP Round 2 schedule on June 5, while the list of vacant seats across colleges will be published on June 6.

Students have been advised to regularly check the official admission portal for updates and avoid waiting till the last moment to complete admission formalities.