Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Class 11 Part 2 College Preference Filling Underway, First Merit List On May 26; Important Things Students Need To Know

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions | Official Website

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has started the Part 1 and Part 2 application process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2026 from Wednesday, May 21. Students seeking admission to Class 11 through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and quota-based seats can now complete their forms online.

Candidates can submit their applications through the official admission portal, Maharashtra FYJC Admission Portal.

The window for Round 1 CAP and quota admissions will remain open till May 22 at 5 PM. This phase is particularly important as students will have to lock in their junior college preferences for admission allotment.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Students can choose multiple college preferences

As part of the admission process, students are allowed to select their preferred junior colleges while filling Part 2 of the form. Authorities have already announced that students will be given opportunities to modify or update their college preferences during different admission rounds.

Earlier, the department confirmed that FYJC admissions 2026 will include three regular CAP rounds, followed by an “Open to All” fourth round and a special fifth round reserved for girls.

Officials have advised students to carefully review their choices before locking the form, as seat allotments will depend on merit, preferences and seat availability.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: How to fill Maharashtra FYJC admission form 2026

Part 1: Registration And Application Form

Students can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, Maharashtra FYJC Admission Portal

Step 2: Click on the “Student Registration” option

Step 3: Enter the required details and register

Step 4: Login using the generated application ID and password

Step 5: Fill all sections of the application form carefully

Step 6: Upload the required documents (file size should not exceed 1 MB)

Step 7: Pay the application fee online

Step 8: Review and lock the form after submission

Step 9: Take a printout for future reference

Authorities said schools or guidance centres will verify the submitted applications within two days.

Part 2: College Preference Filling

For preference form submission, students need to:

Step 1: Login using their credentials

Step 2: Complete the registration details

Step 3: Upload necessary documents and Class 10 marks

Step 4: Select preferred junior colleges

Step 5: Submit and lock the preference form

Students can choose a minimum of one and a maximum of 10 junior colleges under the quota admission process.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: First merit list to be released on May 26

The CAP Round 1 allotment process will take place between May 23 and May 26. After the allotment process is completed, the portal will display:

Junior college allotment list

Admission cut-off marks

Student-wise allotment details

Students will also receive SMS alerts regarding their allotment status.

Candidates who secure seats must visit the allotted junior college for document verification, fee payment and admission confirmation.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: FYJC 2026 Important Dates

Vacancy & CAP Round 1

Vacancy details submitted by colleges: May 19

Vacancy list published: May 20

CAP Round 1 registration and preference filling: May 21 to May 22

CAP Round 1 allotment process: May 23 to May 26

Quota Admission Schedule

Quota registration and preference locking: May 23 to May 26

Quota merit and selection list display: May 26 to May 28

Quota admission confirmation and remaining vacancy display: By May 29

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Advise students to track updates regularly

Students and parents are advised to regularly monitor the official portal for admission updates, allotment details and schedule changes.

Students have also been reminded to double-check uploaded documents and personal details before locking the application form to avoid complications during verification and admission confirmation stages.