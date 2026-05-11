Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Class 11 Online Registration Underway; Here’s What Students Need To Know

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions | Official Website

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: For the First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2026–2027, the Maharashtra Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) started a centralised online admissions process. Candidates will be able to complete Parts 1 and 2 of the online admission form on the official FYJC portal starting on May 11.

The procedure will consist of three standard rounds this year as well, one open round for all students, and a unique fifth round for girls. Officials have requested that junior college administrations, parents and students continue to often check the portal for instructions and updates.

FYJC 2026 important dates and schedule

Zero Round / Initial Process

Fill Part 1 and submit educational details: May 11 to May 13, 2026

Fill Part 2 for quota admissions: May 11 to May 13, 2026

Note: Students can select minimum 1 and maximum 10 junior colleges

Merit List and Grievance

Provisional general merit list display: May 14 to May 15, 2026

Last date to submit objections/correction requests: May 16, 2026

Authorities will resolve objections: May 16 to May 18, 2026

Grievance redressal finalisation: May 19, 2026

Vacancy Display

Colleges submit vacancy details: May 19, 2026

Vacancy list published on the portal: May 20, 2026

CAP Round 1

Registration, Part 1 corrections, and Part 2 preference form submission: May 21, 2026 (8 am) to May 22, 2026 (6 pm)

CAP Round 1 allotment process: May 23 to May 26, 2026

After Allotment

Portal will display:

Junior college allotment list

Admission cut-off marks

Student-wise allotment details

SMS alerts will also be sent to students

Admission Confirmation

Students allotted seats must visit the allotted junior college for:

Document verification

Admission fee payment

Confirmation of admission

Quota Admission Dates

Quota registration and preference locking: May 23 to May 26, 2026

Schools will display quota merit and selection lists: May 26 to May 28, 2026

Admission confirmation under quota and display of remaining vacancies: By May 29, 2026

FYJC 2026 Admission Process

Before Applying

Download the information booklet from the website or app and read it carefully.

Complete the online registration process.

Fill Online Form Part 1.

Upload the required documents.

Form Verification

Maharashtra State Board students from online areas: Get the form verified by your secondary school after the declaration of the SSC Result.

Students from other boards or outside online areas: Visit the nearest guidance centre and get the form verified.