Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026-27: Dedicated Round For Girl Students Announced; Merit-Based Online System Continues

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026-27: Dedicated Round For Girl Students Announced | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra School Education Department announced a dedicated admission round for girls in the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process for the 2026–27 academic session, officials said on Monday.

Revised GR aims for structured, transparent, and inclusive admissions

According to a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the department, the revised admission framework aims to make the process more structured, transparent and inclusive. Admissions across the state will be conducted through a centralised online system, strictly based on merit.

The process will comprise three regular rounds, where seats will be allotted based on students’ Class 10 marks. This will be followed by an “open to all” round to fill remaining vacancies. Subsequently, a special round exclusively for female candidates will be conducted. In cases where applications exceed the number of available seats, admissions in this round will also be granted purely on merit.

Academic year likely to begin on or before July 15

The GR further noted that the academic year is likely to commence on or before July 15. Junior colleges have been instructed to begin classes once a significant number of admissions are completed, in order to minimise academic delays.

Existing reservation policies will continue without changes. Minority institutions will retain 50 per cent reservation for students belonging to their respective communities. These admissions will also be processed online and merit-based, with institutions required to upload details on the official admission portal. Any unfilled minority quota seats will later be transferred to the centralised admission pool.

Additionally, junior colleges will continue to have a 5 per cent management quota, with admissions granted on merit and updated online. An in-house quota of approximately 10 per cent will also be available for students progressing within the same institution after completing Class 10.

Officials said the revised guidelines are intended to streamline admissions, enhance fairness and improve access for students across the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/