 Maharashtra elections 2024: "Announce School Holiday On Nov 19 To Ensure 890 Bus Availability For Elections,” Says SBOA President
Maharashtra elections 2024: "Announce School Holiday On Nov 19 To Ensure 890 Bus Availability For Elections," Says SBOA President

Maharashtra elections 2024: "Announce School Holiday On Nov 19 To Ensure 890 Bus Availability For Elections,” Says SBOA President

The SBOA has announced the suspension of school bus services in Maharashtra on November 19 and 20 due to election duties. The President of the School Bus Association in Maharashtra announced that 890 school buses have been requisitioned by the RTO for election duty in Mumbai.

Megha ChowdhuryUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: In light of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) has announced the suspension of school bus services on November 19 and November 20. This decision comes as the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) have requisitioned school and tourist buses for election duties, impacting students across the state.

Anil Garg, the president of the SBOA, expressed concerns about the lack of communication from the Chief Electoral Office regarding the operation of schools during this period.

While speaking to the Free Press Journal, he said, “The government has requested 890 buses from the RTO for election duty in Mumbai. We request a holiday for schools on November 19, only then will the buses be available if the holiday is granted.”

He urged officials to inform schools of this arrangement.

Garg questioned how schools could remain open when buses are unavailable, emphasising the need for government officials to take responsibility for informing schools.

The SBOA has urged parents, students, and the general public to understand and cooperate with these temporary disruption.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the association reassured families that the decision was made with the community’s best interests in mind.

Additionally, many schools are designated as polling stations, further complicating the situation. Some teachers have been assigned to election booth duties, leading to staff shortages that will impact regular class schedules.

Garg indicated that schools would likely announce a holiday on November 19 by the evening, providing clarity for parents and students.

In a tweet shared on X, (formerly known as Twitter), SBOA stated: “@CEO_Maharashtra @collectormumbai Sirji, I am the President of the School Bus Association Mah. For election duty in Mumbai, the RTO has sent me to provide 890 school buses. A request has been sent to the collector for a holiday on 19th November. Only then can we provide the buses. Please inform the schools.”

Parents and students are advised to stay updated on any official announcements from their respective schools regarding holiday schedules and alternate arrangements for the election period.

