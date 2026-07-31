Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit List Out At dse2026.mahacet.org.in; CAP Round 1 Allotment On August 4

Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit List Out: The Maharashtra direct second year (Lateral Entry) Engineering (DSE) final merit list 2026 has been made available by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) on the DSE's official website, dse2026.mahacet.org.in. the final merit list that includes the qualifying scores of the candidates. The list is created based on complaints about the DSE's provisional merit list.

The qualified diplomas, B.Sc. with Mathematics, D.Voc., and defence candidates who applied for admission into the second year of B.E./B.Tech (Lateral Entry) programs at participating engineering colleges in Maharashtra are included on this final merit list.

Direct link to check the result

Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit List: Important Dates

Final Merit List: Released

CAP Round 1 Provisional Category-Wise Seat Matrix: Released

CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 4, 2026

CAP Round 1 Seat Acceptance and Reporting: August 5 to 8, 2026

Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: August 8, 2026

CAP Round 2 Option Form Submission and Confirmation: August 9 to 11, 2026

CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment: August 14, 2026

CAP Round 2 Seat Acceptance and Reporting: August 15 to 18, 2026

Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit List Out: Steps to check the result

Use the procedures listed below to view and download the Maharashtra DSE (Lateral Entry) Engineering final merit list 2026:

Step 1: Go to dse2026.mahacet.org.in, the DSE's official website.

Step 2: Select the "click to visit" option for the program you wish to view on the site.

Step 3: The screen will display the final merit list.

Step 4: For future reference, download and print the final merit list.

Direct link to check the result

Maharashtra DSE 2026 Final Merit List Out: Documents required for CAP reporting

Candidates must carry the following documents while reporting for the Maharashtra DSE CAP process:

DSE 2026 Final Merit List: Printout of the final merit list.

Allotment Letter: Provisional or confirmed allotment letter issued after seat allotment in a CAP round.

Qualifying Examination Documents: Diploma/B.Sc./D.Voc. marksheets and passing certificate.

Class 10 Documents: Class 10 marksheet and certificate as proof of date of birth.

Domicile/Candidature Certificate: Domicile certificate or Maharashtra State Candidature Certificate, wherever applicable.

Category Certificate: SC/ST/OBC/EWS/SEBC/PwBD certificate, if applicable, in the prescribed Maharashtra Government format.

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate: Required for eligible OBC/SEBC candidates, as specified in the relevant admission notice.

Passport-Size Photographs: Recent passport-size photographs.

Valid Photo ID: Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Passport or another accepted photo identity document.

Photocopies: Self-attested photocopies of all required original documents.