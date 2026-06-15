Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Digital Learning Lab At Raigad Zilla Parishad School On Reopening Day |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a state-of-the-art digital learning facility at a Raigad Zilla Parishad school on Monday as schools across the district reopened after the summer vacation with enthusiastic celebrations.

CM's Inspection

The Chief Minister launched the Ideal Center Digital Lab at the PM SHRI Zilla Parishad School in Vahal village of Panvel taluka during Raigad district's school reopening festival. He later inspected the facility and reviewed its digital learning system.

Addressing students, teachers and parents, Fadnavis said the lab would transform classroom learning by enabling audio-visual education and making complex subjects easier and more engaging for students. He noted that the entire curriculum has been integrated into the digital platform, allowing teachers to conduct lessons more effectively and efficiently.

Online Assessments & Rural Skills

The digital system also provides online assessment facilities, helping students from rural areas develop technological and digital skills from an early age. Fadnavis said similar advanced digital laboratories are being established in Zilla Parishad schools across Maharashtra through the School Education Department.

During his visit, the Chief Minister interacted with students from different classes, asking them about their studies, reading habits and academic progress. Impressed by their discipline and knowledge, he praised both the students and teachers for their achievements.

Shift from Private to Government Schools)

Highlighting the growing confidence in government schools, Fadnavis said improvements in the quality of education in Zilla Parishad schools have prompted many parents to shift their children from private institutions to government-run schools.

In his address, he stressed the need for value-based education alongside academics. Students, he said, should be taught constitutional values, civic responsibilities, environmental awareness and social responsibility to help shape informed and responsible citizens.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of active participation by parents, villagers and School Management Committees in school development, noting that schools with strong community involvement often emerge as model institutions.

The event was attended by former MP Ramsheth Thakur, School Education Principal Secretary Ranjit Singh Deol, School Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agrawal, MLC Vikrant Patil, MLAs Mahesh Baldi and Prashant Thakur, Raigad Zilla Parishad President Mangesh Wakdikar, District Collector Kishan Jawale and Chief Executive Officer of Raigad Zilla Parishad Neha Bhosale, among other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, school reopening celebrations were held across Raigad district, with students receiving new textbooks and uniforms. Senior district officials visited schools in Ulwe, Navgaon, Palaspe and Chambhargani Budruk, interacting with students and encouraging them at the start of the new academic year.

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