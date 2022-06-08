Maharashtra Class 12th result declared: What next?

ANI

Maharashtra: The much-awaited Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results have been announced.

Students can check the results by logging on to: https://hsc.mahresults.org.in/

The results will be declared in nine districts, such as Konkan, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik and Latur.If students are dissatisfied with their results, they can have their individual subject-wise marks recounted (verification of marks), obtain photocopies of answer sheets, or apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets on the website verification.mh-hsc.ac.in after June 10. The prescribed application format is also available on the same website.