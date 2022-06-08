e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra Class 12th result declared: What next?

Students can check the results by logging on to: https://hsc.mahresults.org.in/

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Maharashtra: The much-awaited Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results have been announced.

Students can check the results by logging on to: https://hsc.mahresults.org.in/

The results will be declared in nine districts, such as Konkan, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik and Latur.If students are dissatisfied with their results, they can have their individual subject-wise marks recounted (verification of marks), obtain photocopies of answer sheets, or apply for re-evaluation of answer sheets on the website verification.mh-hsc.ac.in after June 10. The prescribed application format is also available on the same website.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationMaharashtra Class 12th result declared: What next?

RECENT STORIES

Who are Gupta brothers and why were they arrested?

Who are Gupta brothers and why were they arrested?

Nupur Sharma-Prophet Muhammad controversy could affect Indians’ Qatar World Cup plans

Nupur Sharma-Prophet Muhammad controversy could affect Indians’ Qatar World Cup plans

Level of Chinese activity in Ladakh 'eye-opening': US general

Level of Chinese activity in Ladakh 'eye-opening': US general

Maharashtra govt suppressing voice of OBC's: BJP MLC Padalkar

Maharashtra govt suppressing voice of OBC's: BJP MLC Padalkar

HSC results 2022 declared : Class 12 scores declared on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in - Click here...

HSC results 2022 declared : Class 12 scores declared on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in - Click here...