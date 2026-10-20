Maharashtra CET Cell Warns Of Legal Action Against Social Media Accounts Spreading Fake MHT-CET 2027 Dates |

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has warned of legal action against individuals and social media accounts circulating false or misleading information about entrance examinations, results and the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). In a circular dated October 19, 2026, the CET Cell clarified that the dates for the MHT-CET 2027 examinations have not yet been officially announced.

The warning follows reports of unverified information being shared on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and X, causing confusion among students and parents. The CET Cell has also constituted a dedicated task force to monitor such content and initiate legal proceedings against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

Direct link to read the notice

CET Cell issues legal notice to YouTube channel over MHT-CET 2027 dates

According to the circular, a YouTuber named Shiva, associated with the channel Digital Master, had shared information about the dates of both MHT-CET 2027 examinations, application registration and result announcements through a podcast.

The CET Cell received complaints that the information had created confusion among students and parents. Taking note of the matter, the authority issued a legal notice to the YouTube channel.

The notice directs the channel to remove the relevant video from YouTube immediately, publish an explanation and submit a written response with supporting evidence to the CET Cell. A copy of the legal notice has also been sent to Google India's offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

The CET Cell reiterated that the MHT-CET 2027 examination dates have not been officially declared and advised candidates against relying on unverified announcements.

Maharashtra CET Cell forms task force to monitor social media

The CET Cell said it had observed instances of false, incomplete and misleading claims relating to entrance examinations, examination schedules, results and the admission process.

Such content can mislead candidates, create unnecessary anxiety among parents and undermine confidence in the official examination process. To address the issue, the CET Cell has established a separate task force to monitor social media platforms and take appropriate legal action against individuals and accounts found disseminating false information.

The monitoring will cover platforms including X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp.

How to report fake CET exam information

Students and parents can report misleading posts, reels, podcasts, videos and other objectionable content related to CET examinations by emailing the CET Cell at socialmedia.complaints@mahacet.org.

The authority has asked complainants to provide supporting material to help verify the authenticity of their complaints. The email should include:

The link to the relevant social media post or video

Screenshots of the content

Available evidence supporting the complaint

Other relevant details that may help the CET Cell investigate the matter

The CET Cell stated that complaints received through the designated email address would be considered for official action after verification. It added that legal proceedings would be initiated against the concerned individuals, wherever required.

The circular also cautioned candidates against unauthorised claims offering to change examination centres, increase percentile scores or provide other services in exchange for money or under false assurances.

Candidates advised to check official CET Cell website

The CET Cell has urged students and parents to rely only on information published through its official website for examination schedules, application dates, results, instructions and admission-related announcements.

Candidates can access official updates at cetcell.mahacet.org