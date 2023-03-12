e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra CET Cell to start 3-year LLB CET 2023 registrations on March 15; details here

Maharashtra CET Cell to start 3-year LLB CET 2023 registrations on March 15; details here

The application process for the three-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) entrance test will continue till March 25.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will start the registration process for the LLB (3-year) admission exam on March 9. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will start the registration process for the LLB (3-year) admission exam on March 9.

The application process for the three-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) entrance test will continue till March 25, according to a notice issued by the CET Cell. The candidates can apply on the portal llb3cet2023.mahacet.org.

The exam will be conducted on May 2 and 3. The details of admission process can be found in the information brochure provided by the CET Cell. The syllabus of the exam can be found here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Post GDS result 2023 releases; click to check

India Post GDS result 2023 releases; click to check

West Bengal: Parents lock school gates after children miss classes due to teachers' strike

West Bengal: Parents lock school gates after children miss classes due to teachers' strike

A new antibacterial small molecule discovered at IIT-Roorkee

A new antibacterial small molecule discovered at IIT-Roorkee

Maharashtra CET Cell to start 3-year LLB CET 2023 registrations on March 15; details here

Maharashtra CET Cell to start 3-year LLB CET 2023 registrations on March 15; details here

Last date to apply for IDBI Assistant Manager posts; Know how to apply

Last date to apply for IDBI Assistant Manager posts; Know how to apply