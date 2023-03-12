Maharashtra CET Cell to start 3-year LLB CET 2023 registrations on March 15; details here

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will start the registration process for the LLB (3-year) admission exam on March 9. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will start the registration process for the LLB (3-year) admission exam on March 9.

The application process for the three-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) entrance test will continue till March 25, according to a notice issued by the CET Cell. The candidates can apply on the portal llb3cet2023.mahacet.org.

The exam will be conducted on May 2 and 3. The details of admission process can be found in the information brochure provided by the CET Cell. The syllabus of the exam can be found here.